UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.11. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 140.50 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The company has a market cap of £142.01 million and a PE ratio of 17.25.

In other news, insider Graham Screawn purchased 149,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £293,455.12 ($393,740.94).

About UP Global Sourcing (Get Rating)

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

