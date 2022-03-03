UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.13) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.11. UP Global Sourcing has a 52 week low of GBX 140.50 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 238 ($3.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. The company has a market cap of £142.01 million and a PE ratio of 17.25.

In other news, insider Graham Screawn purchased 149,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £293,455.12 ($393,740.94).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

