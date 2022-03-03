Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 188.90 ($2.53), with a volume of 1303904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.48).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £896.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35.
About Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)
Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.
