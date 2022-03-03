Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 138,450 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

