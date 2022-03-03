UREEQA One Day Trading Volume Hits $868.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $868.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00041994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.21 or 0.06669360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,437.27 or 1.00165363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

