USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on USDP. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $164.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in USD Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

