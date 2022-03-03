UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
Shares of UserTesting stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,564. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.
UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,956,224 shares of company stock worth $13,890,714.
UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
