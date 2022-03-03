UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of UserTesting stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,564. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

USER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,956,224 shares of company stock worth $13,890,714.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.