UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Trading 19.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating)’s share price was up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 3,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 354,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08.

Get UserTesting alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USER shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $1,707,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,956,224 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,714 over the last three months.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81.

UserTesting Company Profile (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.