Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

