Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW stock opened at $153.46 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $156.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,698. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

