Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Shares of VALE opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

