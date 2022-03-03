Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

VLN stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.