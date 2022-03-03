Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $330.07 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

