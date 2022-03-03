Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $2,058,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,320,000 after buying an additional 154,987 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of TEL opened at $138.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.13. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

