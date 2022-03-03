Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.75. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $105.85 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

