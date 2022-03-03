Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 969,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.33.

