Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

