Validity (VAL) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Validity has a total market cap of $15.32 million and $239,485.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00007895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002702 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00416956 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,522,009 coins and its circulating supply is 4,521,460 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.