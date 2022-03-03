Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VNDA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 1,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,746. The stock has a market cap of $620.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.44. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 269,632 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,067,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.