Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Trimmed by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

