Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Resource Planning Group’s 5th Largest Position

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.89. 856,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,443,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $55.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

