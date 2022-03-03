Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

MGK stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.14. 39,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its 200-day moving average is $245.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

