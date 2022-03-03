Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 69,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,442. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.18 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

