Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,809. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

