Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is ELM Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

ELM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,854. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.58.

