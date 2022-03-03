Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $210.38. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

