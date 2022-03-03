Vectrus (VEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Vectrus to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vectrus stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $547.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.32.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
