Vectrus (VEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Vectrus to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vectrus stock opened at $46.69 on Thursday. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $547.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vectrus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.