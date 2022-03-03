Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $278.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.22.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $230.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $199.41 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

