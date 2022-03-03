Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $687.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.