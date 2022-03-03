Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $13.21

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.21, but opened at $12.57. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $99,529,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $74,736,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $9,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $7,800,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.