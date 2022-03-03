Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,286 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Veracyte by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

