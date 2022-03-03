Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

VCYT traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 903,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,430. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

