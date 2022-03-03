Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $1.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Veritiv updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.500-$16.250 EPS.

NYSE:VRTV traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.02. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,179. Veritiv has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Veritiv by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veritiv by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Veritiv by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.