Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.45.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$24.40 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

