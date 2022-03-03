Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $380.20

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 380.20 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 380.20 ($5.10), with a volume of 103830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.31).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.84) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.84) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.51) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 544.14 ($7.30).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 445.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

