VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,420 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

QQQN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,018. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.