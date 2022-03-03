Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Set at $19.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.83 million, a PE ratio of -133.47 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 138,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 52,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Village Farms International by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 333,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 134,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 211,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

