Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPCE opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

