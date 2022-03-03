Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period.

NCZ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.39. 311,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,356. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

