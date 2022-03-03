Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 183.7% from the January 31st total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $50,015.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
