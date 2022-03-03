Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 58,928 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.67. 352,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,168. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.13. The stock has a market cap of $395.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.