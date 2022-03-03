Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.59

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 8897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $759.81 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

