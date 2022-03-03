VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Posts Earnings Results

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $2,550,658.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VIZIO by 2,245.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 439,396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in VIZIO by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 237,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VIZIO by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 208,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VIZIO by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in VIZIO by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,129,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 116,090 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

