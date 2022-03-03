Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after acquiring an additional 443,871 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after buying an additional 242,294 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,410,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after buying an additional 156,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after buying an additional 131,365 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE ESNT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

About Essent Group (Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.