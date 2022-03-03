Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,839 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

