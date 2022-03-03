Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,299 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.37. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Globus Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.