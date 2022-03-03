Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 45,619 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,619 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ebix worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ebix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ebix by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,433,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ebix by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.57. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

