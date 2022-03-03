Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 70,052 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,052 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Codexis worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Codexis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Codexis by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Codexis by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 46,292 shares in the last quarter.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.