Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 428 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.28. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.78.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,212,020 over the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

