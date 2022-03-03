Voya Investment Management LLC Has $300,000 Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

UHT opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.