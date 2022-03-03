Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlueLinx worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth about $8,382,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2,108.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 519.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 423.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 89,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 91.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 71,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

BXC opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

